Staudt on Sports LIVE:
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the Detroit Lions preseason matchups set, game one of the NHL eastern conference finals going to quadruple overtime, and we check in on the leaderboard for day two of the PGA Tour Championship in New York.
