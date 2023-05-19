Shooting causes $30K of damage to Consumers Energy equipment in Vermontville

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff's Office at 517-543-3512.
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VERMONTVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a Consumers Energy utility pole was shot repeatedly.

According to authorities, it happened in the Village of Vermontville in the early hours of May 12. The Sheriff’s Office believes the utility pole - located near the intersection of West and Third streets - was shot several times with a rifle.

Consumers Energy estimates the damage to the pole and equipment costs roughly $30,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-543-3512.

City of Lansing receives $175,000 grant for ‘Grow Lansing’ initiative
Lansing Mayor vetoes several items in City Council-approved budget
Child left in dark classroom sparks concerns at Jackson Northeast Elementary School