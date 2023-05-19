Rain returns and Friday’s headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The week ends with some chances of rain - but we need it. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has just how much rain to expect and Taylor Gattoni has Friday’s headlines.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 19, 2023

Average High: 71º Average Low 49º

Lansing Record High: 91° 1911

Lansing Record Low: 26° 1868

Jackson Record High: 95º 1911

Jackson Record Low: 28º 2002

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.