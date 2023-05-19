Rain returns and Friday’s headlines
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The week ends with some chances of rain - but we need it. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has just how much rain to expect and Taylor Gattoni has Friday’s headlines.
More:
- Mastodon bones unearthed by Michigan work crew go on display in museum
- Vigil held to remember victims of 1927 Bath School Disaster
- Child left in dark classroom sparks concerns at Jackson Northeast Elementary School
ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 19, 2023
- Average High: 71º Average Low 49º
- Lansing Record High: 91° 1911
- Lansing Record Low: 26° 1868
- Jackson Record High: 95º 1911
- Jackson Record Low: 28º 2002
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.