Police seek missing 4-year-old in Delta, Windsor townships

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are looking for a missing 4-year-old boy in the Delta and Windsor township areas.

According to authorities, he was last seen on Jolly Road, between Williams Road and the dead end at the Grand River. He was wearing blue pajamas with goldfish on them.

Authorities said he is only partially verbal.

Anyone who has seen the boy or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

More: Missing in Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.