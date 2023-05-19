Police seek missing 4-year-old in Delta, Windsor townships

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are looking for a missing 4-year-old boy in the Delta and Windsor township areas.

According to authorities, he was last seen on Jolly Road, between Williams Road and the dead end at the Grand River. He was wearing blue pajamas with goldfish on them.

Authorities said he is only partially verbal.

Anyone who has seen the boy or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

More: Missing in Michigan

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-543-3512.
Shooting causes $30K of damage to Consumers Energy equipment in Vermontville

