Olive Garden coming soon to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new Olive Garden restaurant is coming to Lansing.

The new Olive Garden is located at 8440 W. Saginaw Highway, and it is expected to open on June 12.

The only Olive Garden nearby Lansing is the restaurant next to Meridian Mall in Okemos.

