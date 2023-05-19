Olive Garden coming soon to Lansing

(WILX)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new Olive Garden restaurant is coming to Lansing.

The new Olive Garden is located at 8440 W. Saginaw Highway, and it is expected to open on June 12.

The only Olive Garden nearby Lansing is the restaurant next to Meridian Mall in Okemos.

