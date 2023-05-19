Morenci teen riding dirt bike dies in crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a crash that happened Thursday afternoon after a teen was killed while riding a dirt bike.

MSP troopers responded to a crash at Lime Creek Highway, south of W. Mulberry Road, on May 18 just after 4 p.m.

Authorities said a 19-year-old female from Morenci was driving a Ford Fusion on southbound Lime Creek Highway near the City of Morenci when a 16-year-old from Morenci entered the roadway on a Honda dirt bike.

The 16-year-old male was struck by the Ford and suffered fatal injuries from the crash. The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Officials said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

