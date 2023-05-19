Mid-Michigan Matters: Honoring our Armed Forces

Saturday is Armed Forces Day.
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cpt. Jennifer Morrison of the Michigan Army National Guard and Master Sgt. Cameron McArthur of the Michigan Air National Guard discuss the importance of Armed Forces Day, what it means and how you can help.

Mid-Michigan Matters: Honoring our Armed Forces
