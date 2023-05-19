Meet award-winning equestrian and cancer survivor Jordan Riske

By Claudia Sella
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - She’s a rising star in the Equestrian world and she’s just getting started.

Jordan Riske, of Manchester, is a fighter in more ways than one. At just 21 years old, Riske and her brown thoroughbred, Redemption Song “Breezy”, have trotted their way to the top of the competition, becoming the dynamic duo to beat.

Just last month, Riske was named as an athlete for the 2023 United States Eventing Association (USEA) Under 21 program out of nearly 200 applicants. She will now train with some of the best Eventers in her age group across the country as a part of the program.

It’s been just over a year since Riske finished her last round of chemotherapy after fighting a rare and severe form of cancer. At just 19, Riske was diagnosed with Nasopharyngeal, squamous cell carcinoma, cancer that typically impacts older men with a history of heavy smoking.

“I got a call from my doctor and he says, ‘Hey, Jordan, you know I have some not-so-good news,’” said Riske. “We ended up finding a mass right behind my nose.”

Now cancer-free, Riske is at the top of her game. “I can push through pretty much anything now. It’s going to be hard sometimes but if I can get through cancer and beat that.. then what’s going to stop me next?”

Riske will continue training in Michigan at her family’s farm before heading back down south for further training.

And after that?

“I want to travel with my horses all over and my big dream is to go to the Olympics one day. So, you know, that’s a lot of hard work and dedication.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
Human remains were found in a wooded area near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital on May 17, 2023.
Human remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
Lansing Police K-9 Jet
Lansing K-9 tracks armed robbery suspect for nearly half mile, 3 guns seized
A collision involving a train and a vehicle closed down an intersection in Meridian Township on...
Meridian Township intersection reopens after train vs vehicle crash prompts closure
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-543-3512.
Shooting causes $30K of damage to Consumers Energy equipment in Vermontville

Latest News

Construction begins on fully-accessible playground in Lansing
Teacher expresses love working at Head Start despite staff shortage
Teacher expresses love working at Head Start despite staff shortage
Lansing Lugnuts, Beautiful Lives Project team up for a day to remember
Michigan’s Head Start programs build stronger communities for families