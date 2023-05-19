Meet award-winning equestrian and cancer survivor Jordan Riske

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - She’s a rising star in the Equestrian world and she’s just getting started.

Jordan Riske, of Manchester, is a fighter in more ways than one. At just 21 years old, Riske and her brown thoroughbred, Redemption Song “Breezy”, have trotted their way to the top of the competition, becoming the dynamic duo to beat.

Just last month, Riske was named as an athlete for the 2023 United States Eventing Association (USEA) Under 21 program out of nearly 200 applicants. She will now train with some of the best Eventers in her age group across the country as a part of the program.

It’s been just over a year since Riske finished her last round of chemotherapy after fighting a rare and severe form of cancer. At just 19, Riske was diagnosed with Nasopharyngeal, squamous cell carcinoma, cancer that typically impacts older men with a history of heavy smoking.

“I got a call from my doctor and he says, ‘Hey, Jordan, you know I have some not-so-good news,’” said Riske. “We ended up finding a mass right behind my nose.”

Now cancer-free, Riske is at the top of her game. “I can push through pretty much anything now. It’s going to be hard sometimes but if I can get through cancer and beat that.. then what’s going to stop me next?”

Riske will continue training in Michigan at her family’s farm before heading back down south for further training.

And after that?

“I want to travel with my horses all over and my big dream is to go to the Olympics one day. So, you know, that’s a lot of hard work and dedication.”

