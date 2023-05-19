Mastodon bones unearthed by Michigan work crew go on display in museum

Mastodon bones are displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in...
Mastodon bones are displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Grand Rapids, Mich. The bones are part of an exhibit and were unearthed last year during a drainage dig in western Michigan and belonged to a juvenile mastodon that lived 13,000 years ago. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)(Mike Housholder | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A selection of bones belonging to a juvenile mastodon who roamed the woods of Michigan 13,000 years ago is now on display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, after workers unearthed it by chance last year.

Excited museum officials showed off some of the long-extinct pachyderm’s remains on Thursday, although much of the skeleton still is going through the drying process.

Mastodons might seem similar to woolly mammoths, but they were shorter and stockier — imagine a mix between a woolly mammoth and modern elephant — and their tusks were shorter and less curved.

The Michigan skeleton was discovered by Kent County drain commission workers digging about 30 miles north of Grand Rapids. Museum CEO Dale Robertson called the discovery “amazing.”

“It’s probably an understatement,” he said during a news conference Thursday before officials toured the new exhibit.

It’s not unusual to find mastodon bones, especially in the Midwest. But what’s special about this discovery is that as much as 80% of the mastodon’s bones are intact, “which is really, really impressive,” said Cory Redman, the museum’s science curator.

Cory Redman, science curator at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, stands near a mastodon display...
Cory Redman, science curator at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, stands near a mastodon display at the museum on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Mastodon bones being shown at GRPM were unearthed last year during a drainage dig in western Michigan and belonged to a juvenile mastodon that lived 13,000 years ago. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)(Mike Householder | AP)

“Anything over 20 you’re super excited about, so 75 to 80% is absolutely fantastic,” Redman said.

Unfortunately, no tusks were found and only a partial skull, which is displayed under glass near a large photo of the excavation site. The skeleton was discovered last August on private property belonging to the Clapp family, who decided to donate it to the museum.

A selection of the bones, now known as the “Clapp Family Mastodon,” will be publicly displayed as part of the museum’s exhibition “Ice Age: Michigan’s Frozen Secrets,” which opens Saturday. The exhibit also features an array of creatures from the Pleistocene period. The museum acquired 63 new fossils and casts, allowing visitors to touch real fossilized bones and teeth.

But the Clapp Family Mastodon is the star of the show.

The juvenile was between 10 and 20 years old when it died, said Redman, which radiocarbon dating puts at around 13,210 years ago.

“What makes this specimen unique and so exciting is it’s a juvenile. It’s a young animal. Typically, when you find them, they’re adults. And also, the degree of completeness,” Redman said.

Cory Redman, foreground, science curator at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, discusses the...
Cory Redman, foreground, science curator at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, discusses the anatomy of a mastodon while speaking with officials at the museum on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Mastodon bones on display at GRPM were unearthed last year during a drainage dig in western Michigan and belonged to a juvenile mastodon that lived 13,000 years ago. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)(Mike Householder | AP)

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found in a wooded area near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital on May 17, 2023.
Human remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
Lansing Police K-9 Jet
Lansing K-9 tracks armed robbery suspect for nearly half mile, 3 guns seized
A collision involving a train and a vehicle closed down an intersection in Meridian Township on...
Meridian Township intersection reopens after train vs vehicle crash prompts closure
Owen Burns, 13, saw his 8-year-old sister struggling with an alleged kidnapper and attacked the...
Teen who saved sister ‘grabbed for anything’ to fend off alleged kidnapper
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police believe alcohol was a factor in fatal motorcycle crash

Latest News

Rain Moving In This Afternoon
The schoolhouse in Bath Township, Mich., before the deadly explosion. (Bath Township photo/file)
Vigil held to remember victims of 1927 Bath School Disaster
Vigil held to remember victims of 1927 Bath School Disaster
Vigil held to remember victims of 1927 Bath School Disaster
16-year-old Dylan Dostert and 15-year-old Bailie "Zane" Smith
Runaway teens out of Wexford County found in Ohio