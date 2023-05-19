Mason Public Schools selects new Assistant Superintendent

(Ingham Intermediate School District)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mason Public Schools announced the district’s new assistant superintendent of academic services Friday.

Randy Barton was selected as the new assistant superintendent for Mason Public Schools.

Barton is currently the superintendent for Ovid-Elsie Area Schools, but he will officially start his new role on July 1, 2023.

Barton will join the district’s administration team and brings over 20 years of experience as an educator, having served as superintendent, association superintendent, middle school principal, elementary school principal and classroom teacher, all with Ovid-Elsie.

During his time with Ovid-Elsie, Barton directed curriculum and instruction and oversaw grant programs, alternative education programs and English Language Learner programs. He also worked to connect district leadership and educators and led data-driven decision-making processes focused on improving achievement for all students.

The MPS Board of Education unanimously approved the selection of Barton after a statewide search to replace former curriculum director Matt Stuard who departed the district in April to fill the superintendent role at Fowlerville Public Schools.

