Lansing Township Fire Department announces Deputy Chief’s retirement

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - After serving over 35 years, the Lansing Township Fire Department’s Deputy Chief is retiring.

Lansing Township Fire Department announced on May 19 that Deputy Chief Gary Spalding’s last day is Friday.

Spalding began his career with Lansing Township in April 1988 as a Paid On-Call Firefighter/EMT and was then hired full-time in February 1991.

The fire department said Spalding worked the following positions over the years:

Firefighter/EMT

Engineer/Paramedic

Lieutenant/Paramedic

Captain/Paramedic

Deputy Chief/Paramedic

The fire department said Spalding working as a paramedic in 1998 was instrumental in convincing the Township to allow the department to start their own ALS ambulance service.

For the last 23 years, Spalding has also served as the fire department’s EMS coordinator.

“If you see this guy today, be sure to wish him a Happy Retirement!” said the fire department. “Deputy Chief Spalding, Congratulations and Thank you for your dedication, leadership, friendship, laughs and hard work to leave Lansing Township Fire Department better than the way you found it. Enjoy your retirement.”

Spalding plans to spend his retirement with his wife, two sons and grandkids at his property up North.

