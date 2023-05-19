Lansing Riverwalk Patrol volunteers work to keep area safe, enjoyable

Meet the volunteers that ensure people follow the rules to make the Lansing Riverwalk a safe place for everyone.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone, a group of volunteers has stepped up to keep the Lansing Riverwalk secure and pristine.

Jim Kenny and Richard Shaffer are two members of the Lansing Riverwalk Patrol. Their role also extends beyond rule enforcement, Kenny and Shaffer also drive around in a golf cart, aiming to brighten people’s day.

You can watch the full story in the video player above.

The Riverwalk Patrol is on duty from May 1st to October 31st. Volunteers are required to work in pairs.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
Human remains were found in a wooded area near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital on May 17, 2023.
Human remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
Lansing Police K-9 Jet
Lansing K-9 tracks armed robbery suspect for nearly half mile, 3 guns seized
A collision involving a train and a vehicle closed down an intersection in Meridian Township on...
Meridian Township intersection reopens after train vs vehicle crash prompts closure
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-543-3512.
Shooting causes $30K of damage to Consumers Energy equipment in Vermontville

Latest News

Lansing Mayor, City Council seek common ground for revised budget
Lansing Mayor, City Council seek common ground for revised budget
Lansing Mayor, City Council seek common ground for revised budget
Patrolling the Lansing River Trail
Lansing Riverwalk Patrol volunteers work to keep area safe, enjoyable
Morenci teen riding dirt bike dies in crash