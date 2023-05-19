Lansing Riverwalk Patrol volunteers work to keep area safe, enjoyable

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone, a group of volunteers has stepped up to keep the Lansing Riverwalk secure and pristine.

Jim Kenny and Richard Shaffer are two members of the Lansing Riverwalk Patrol. Their role also extends beyond rule enforcement, Kenny and Shaffer also drive around in a golf cart, aiming to brighten people’s day.

The Riverwalk Patrol is on duty from May 1st to October 31st. Volunteers are required to work in pairs.

