Lansing Mayor, City Council seek common ground for revised budget

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Staff cuts and funding for the homeless are at the center of a debate between Lansing’s mayor and city council.

Mayor Andy Schor issued a veto Thursday to several items in the budget that was passed Monday by the Lansing City Council.

Background: Lansing Mayor vetoes several items in City Council-approved budget

The Lansing City Council passed three amendments to cut the city budget, some of which impacted the mayor’s office staff.

“I had no idea that these amendments were going to be proposed,” Schor said. “The folks in my office spend significant time with our citizens, they do incredible work, they do everything from community assistance to working with the faith community, to answering hundreds of calls and thousands of emails.”

Schor said he was surprised to see a quarter-million-dollar cut in his office budget and vetoed the council’s cuts.

City Council President Carol Wood said that the money cut would have been used to pay for heating and cooling centers.

“I think the way council was looking at it was we know immediately July 1, there are these dollars available, so sometimes down the line when you’re waiting for the state when you’re waiting for the government, it’s a while before those dollars come in,” Wood said.

Schor hopes additional state funding would cover services for those in need.

The mayor’s veto isn’t set in stone. The City Council will meet Monday to decide to override the veto.

“Overriding a veto takes six votes or a supermajority,” Wood said. “So six people would have to say yes to override the mayor’s veto.”

“I’m not always going to get what I want, they’re not always going to get what they want,” Schor said. “We work together.”

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.