Haslett gridiron standout receives offer from Stanford

Running back and strong safety Nakai Amachree will be a senior in the fall.
Haslett senior Nakai Amachree has received his 16th offer to play college football, this time...
Haslett senior Nakai Amachree has received his 16th offer to play college football, this time from his first Power 5 school - Stanford.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - An incoming senior at Haslett High School has received an offer to play football at a Power 5 university.

Running back and strong safety Nakai Amachree will be a senior in the fall. The offer from Stanford is his 16th Division I offer overall.

With a 3.93 GPA, academics are just as important to Amachree as athletics. He has also received offers from Ivy League schools Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, and Yale. Closer to home, he visited Michigan State on April 1 and the University of Michigan in March.

He has also received offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Toledo, and Bowling Green State University.

Amachree announced the offer from Stanford on his Twitter account Friday morning.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found in a wooded area near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital on May 17, 2023.
Human remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
Lansing Police K-9 Jet
Lansing K-9 tracks armed robbery suspect for nearly half mile, 3 guns seized
A collision involving a train and a vehicle closed down an intersection in Meridian Township on...
Meridian Township intersection reopens after train vs vehicle crash prompts closure
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-543-3512.
Shooting causes $30K of damage to Consumers Energy equipment in Vermontville

Latest News

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Aden Richardson
Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about, NFL owners will not vote on the sale of...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: PGA Championship play kicks off
Wednesday, on his 20th birthday, wide receiver Keon Coleman announced via Instagram live that...
Coleman's Choice
Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman sits on the bench with a towel on his head late in...
Coleman chooses Seminoles