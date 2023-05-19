Haslett gridiron standout receives offer from Stanford

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - An incoming senior at Haslett High School has received an offer to play football at a Power 5 university.

Running back and strong safety Nakai Amachree will be a senior in the fall. The offer from Stanford is his 16th Division I offer overall.

With a 3.93 GPA, academics are just as important to Amachree as athletics. He has also received offers from Ivy League schools Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, and Yale. Closer to home, he visited Michigan State on April 1 and the University of Michigan in March.

He has also received offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Toledo, and Bowling Green State University.

Amachree announced the offer from Stanford on his Twitter account Friday morning.

