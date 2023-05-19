Friday is the lone chance for rain and what to expect on Studio 10!

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday’s rain will be much needed, as it’s our only chance at rain in the forecast. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details. Plus Claudia Sella joins Taylor at the News 10+ Digital Desk with a look at what you can expect on Studio 10!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 19, 2023

  • Average High: 71º Average Low 49º
  • Lansing Record High: 91° 1911
  • Lansing Record Low: 26° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1911
  • Jackson Record Low: 28º 2002

