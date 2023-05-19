FEMA to visit UP next week to review flood damage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be in Upper Michigan next week to review the damage to public infrastructure from spring flooding.

Seven U.P. counties could get assistance for damaged infrastructure, like roads and bridges: Alger, Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Marquette and Ontonagon.

The Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division clarified Friday that FEMA will not be inspecting individual homes, and FEMA will not be assisting homeowners with flood damage.

Assistance for individual homes would come from the state’s Small Business Association. That inspection process will be done separately from FEMA. The state will determine if the amount of damage to homes meets a threshold, then it will open up low-interest loans for homeowners.

Salvation Army of Marquette County Captain Matthew Darrow said last week, his agency serviced 149 households in Gwinn and Republic with water, cleaning supplies, flood kits and H2O purification kits.

“So, with those coming in to give assistance it’s to let people know that they are not forgotten here in the U.P.,” said Darrow. “Also, to let them know that there is hope and we help get them through what their needs are.”

Darrow also expressed that during this spring’s flooding, a lot of households lost furniture. Because flooding is an emergency-based issue, the Salvation Army is able to provide vouchers through its Family Thrift Store.

Marquette County Emergency Manager Brian Hummel explained what FEMA will do after its visit.

“They’ll take their findings from their trip next week and once they review those findings that might open up the opportunity for additional resources whether it be funding assistance or other supplies or materials,” said Hummel.

