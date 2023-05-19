Cristo Rey Community Center receives $250K grant expanding food pantry services

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Cristo Rey Community Center is receiving $250,000 to expand their food pantry services.

Officials say that this money is going towards purchasing a van so that workers can go pick up donations for the food pantry.

The money will also be used to increase pantry capacity, so that more items can be added to help others. The money is coming from the People Awards grant—through the Consumers Energy Foundation.

To honor this occasion, there will be a check presentation at the Cristo Rey Community Center from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on May 19.

