City of Lansing receives $175,000 grant for ‘Grow Lansing’ initiative

Mayor Andy Schor said it’s all about keeping children healthy.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing celebrated the launch of its new mini-grant program, Grow Lansing.

The program aims to teach children how to grow their own food.

The American Beverage Association gave funding to the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which decided who gets the money. Of the $745,000 in grants available, Lansing was awarded $175,000 for the Grow Lansing program.

The funding will be used as mini-grants for community gardens and for schools in Lansing.

“When the kids get to go to school or go to a community garden and get some seeds, plant them, water and make sure that things grow and then eat it, they understand that there’s a sustainability aspect,” Schor said. “That it’s healthy, it’s good for them, and they get to feel and touch it themselves.”

Lansing is one of nine cities that received grants. More information can be found on the U.S. Conference of Mayors website.

