CATA providing shuttle service to East Lansing Art Festival

(WILX)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is providing a shuttle service for visitors attending the East Lansing Art Festival.

CATA will have shuttle buses at MSU Lot 89 running about every 10-15 minutes transporting attendees to Grand River Avenue for a 50-cent round-trip fare.

The shuttle service will run on May 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and May 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit CATA’s website for more information on the weekend service.

The East Lansing Art Festival is on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

