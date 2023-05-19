CATA providing shuttle service to East Lansing Art Festival

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is providing a shuttle service for visitors attending the East Lansing Art Festival.

CATA will have shuttle buses at MSU Lot 89 running about every 10-15 minutes transporting attendees to Grand River Avenue for a 50-cent round-trip fare.

The shuttle service will run on May 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and May 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit CATA’s website for more information on the weekend service.

The East Lansing Art Festival is on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

