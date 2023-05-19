Caring for Local Foster Families

Birthbrite is a local nonprofit in Jackson helping foster parents and children receive the resources they need for their grow families.
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -Have you ever concerned what it’s like to be a Foster Parent?

Many are unaware of those resources needed to care for an expanding family.

Rachelle takes a look into Brithbrite, a non-profit organization that helps connect foster families with the resources they need to succeed.

However, for those families who have taken on the charge, have Birthbrite here to help.

Located in Jackson, Birthbrite Closet is a local nonprofit is offering resources  from toys, backpacks and toiletries to families in need.

