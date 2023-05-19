Caring for Local Foster Families

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -Have you ever concerned what it’s like to be a Foster Parent?

Many are unaware of those resources needed to care for an expanding family.

Rachelle takes a look into Brithbrite, a non-profit organization that helps connect foster families with the resources they need to succeed.

However, for those families who have taken on the charge, have Birthbrite here to help.

Located in Jackson, Birthbrite Closet is a local nonprofit is offering resources from toys, backpacks and toiletries to families in need.

