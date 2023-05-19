Career fair focused on jobs in capital area held in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Teaching kids about careers of the future is the focus of an event taking place Friday in Lansing.

MiCareerQuest, hosted by Capital Area Michigan Works, is bringing together area businesses from the health care, education, law enforcement, financial and even broadcasting industries.

The goal is to help inspire students.

The event is on May 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

