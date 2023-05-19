Career fair focused on jobs in capital area held in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Teaching kids about careers of the future is the focus of an event taking place Friday in Lansing.

MiCareerQuest, hosted by Capital Area Michigan Works, is bringing together area businesses from the health care, education, law enforcement, financial and even broadcasting industries.

The goal is to help inspire students.

The event is on May 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

