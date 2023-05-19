Busy street on Jackson’s east side closing for construction

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A part of E. Ganson Street is shutting down for several days starting Monday for construction work.

The City of Jackson said E. Ganson Street between N. Cooper and Whitney Street will close in both directions from May 22 through May 24 for a sewer and water service installation.

The city said E. Ganson Street is a major street on Jackson’s east side that connects various neighborhoods and commercial areas.

The Department of Public Works will shut down the street to repair a sewer underneath the intersection of E. Ganson and Wells Streets, along with a nearby water service installation for a new home at the corner of E. Ganson and Irving Streets.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes during the closure.

The city said the residents in the closure area will still be able to reach their homes.

The construction work may be delayed if there are weather difficulties.

