400+ in East Lansing take part in ‘No Mow May’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The “No Mow May” movement that gained popularity in the United Kingdom in 2019 has made its way to Mid-Michigan.

The goal is to create a habitat for emerging pollinators that are threatened by a loss in habitat and pesticides. The idea behind “No Mow May” is to allow for natural growth, which provides a vital food source for pollinators such as dandelions and clovers.

The City of East Lansing has been encouraging residents to participate in No Mow May. According to the city, about 340 homeowners signed up for No Mow May and got signs to put in their yards. Additionally, 60 rental units signed up, bringing the total to about 400.

There was no required registration, so there could be even more people in East Lansing that took part, but on June 1, No Mow May will have ended.

“The ordinance will apply, the nuisance law and ordinance, the six-inch maximum for the height of grass,” said East Lansing environmental specialist Cliff Walls. “We’ll help facilitate cleanup, we know there’s going to be a lot of extra vegetation because lawns are getting much longer than normal, we are providing some no-fee yard waste pick up in June so when you do that first mowing, you have a place to put that extra vegetation.”

Walls said residents don’t need to stop mowing entirely to help pollinators, and that converting 20% of a yard to native plants will help make an impact too.

More information can be found on the City of East Lansing’s official website.

