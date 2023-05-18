Water main work beginning at Michigan Ave, Perrine St intersection in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) issued a permit to the City of Jackson for water main work at the I-94 Business Loop (BL) and Perrine Street intersection.

Beginning on May 19 at 7 a.m., the I-94 BL, also called Michigan Avenue, and Perrine Street intersection will have three lane closures for MDOT crews to work on the water main.

The construction will leave one eastbound/westbound lane open.

MDOT said the traffic signal at the Perrine Street intersection would run in flash mode.

The construction is estimated to be completed by June 23 at 5 p.m. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

