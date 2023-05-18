Train vs vehicle crash closes intersection in Meridian Township

A collision involving a train and a vehicle closed down an intersection in Meridian Township on May 18, 2023.
A collision involving a train and a vehicle closed down an intersection in Meridian Township on May 18, 2023.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Haslett Road and School Street in Meridian Township has been closed after a train struck a vehicle.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Ingham County authorities confirmed no one was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision. No injuries were reported.

News 10 cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

