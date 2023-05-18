Train vs vehicle crash closes intersection in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Haslett Road and School Street in Meridian Township has been closed after a train struck a vehicle.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Ingham County authorities confirmed no one was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision. No injuries were reported.

News 10 cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.