Studio 10 Tidbit: National Coconut Crème Pie Day

Rachelle and Nicole try not to get pied on this coconut cream pie day!
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Studio 10 tidbit was celebrating National Coconut Crème Pie Day.

Did you know that National Coconut Cream Pie Day on May 8th celebrates its own slice of deliciousness. This delicious pie is made with a sweet coconut cream filling. Pie lovers know a thick layer of real whipped cream topped with toasted coconut make this pie irresistible.

On Studio 10 we tested our knowledge and if you got it wrong...you got a pie in your face!

Check out the video above.

For more fun facts, you can visit the East Lansing Public Library, https://www.elpl.org/.

