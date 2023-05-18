Staudt’s Rising Stars: Aden Richardson

By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Aden Richardson from Grand Ledge.

He plays football, basketball and lacrosse. He also loves spending time with his family and friends.

