Seniors rally in Lansing for enhanced caregiver support, home care services legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Health agencies and senior citizens gathered in Lansing Wednesday to urge lawmakers to pass legislation that would enhance caregiver resources and expand home care services.

Katie Wendel, with the Area Agency on Aging, stressed the significance of the programs and services available to older adults across Michigan.

“Older adults and people are here because they genuinely care about the various programs and services that are provided throughout the state,” Wendel said. “They want viable options that allow them to continue living in the comfort of their homes and communities, which can be made possible through well-funded state programs.”

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the population of individuals aged 65 and older in Michigan has risen by nearly 20% since 2010.

