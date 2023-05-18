Annual Safety Patrol Picnic held at Hawk Island Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Area Safety Council will be at Hawk Island Park Thursday to bring back the annual Safety Patrol Picnic for local area student safety patrols.

The picnic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 18, awarding the Safety Patrol of the Year at 11 a.m.

The Safety Patrol Picnic has been a tradition for Lansing area students since 1929.

The picnic will allow students to interact with local police, fire, EMTs and other first responders, their vehicles and the tools they use.

The Lansing Area Safety Council was formed in 1939 to create community-wide safety initiatives.

The mission of the Safety Council is to provide safety education programs and a resource hub to greater Lansing by offering tools and resources to create an area of safety for residents.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.