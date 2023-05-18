Organizations encouraged to apply for funding to help at-risk residents find employment

MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) is encouraging organizations to remove barriers to employment and apply for the $14.6 million Barrier Removal and Employment Success grant program.

The program starts on May 22. Eligible applicants include, and are not limited to, community-based organizations, educational institutions, and Michigan Works! agencies, private for-profit agencies, private non-profit agencies, and other established, experienced providers of supportive services.

“The $14.6 million Barrier Removal and Employment Success investment provides critical resources to partner organizations across the state who are joining us to close equity gaps and ensure all Michiganders have a path to economic prosperity,” LEO Director Susan Corbin said. “By removing barriers to employment, we are creating more opportunities for Michiganders to succeed in good-paying careers and helping the state’s employers address critical talent shortages.”

The funding supports things like diversity, equity, and inclusion, increasing opportunities for at-risk individuals, including the Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed (ALICE) population.

“The ALICE population are individuals working, yet still struggling to make ends meet or are one crisis away from poverty – and the Barrier Removal and Employment Success program is an innovative solution that directly addresses barriers that prevent these Michiganders from securing and retaining good-paying jobs,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training. “Participants will receive the support they need to secure a brighter future for themselves, their families, and their communities.”

The program supports Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new Michigan Economy plan, with the goal of lifting 100,000 families out of poverty during the next five years. The grant program also supports the Michigan Poverty Task Force, which is addressing Michiganders’ abilities to afford housing, childcare, food, healthcare, and transportation.

Applications for funding will be accepted beginning Monday, May 22. The application deadline is Monday, July 24 at 5 p.m. Awards will be announced on Sep. 15. The grant period is Oct. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2025.

For more information about the grant program or other proposals visit Michigan.gov/BRES.

