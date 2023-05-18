More sun before a rainy weekend and what Studio 10 is working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sun shines today before a rainy Friday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on when the rain will roll in. Plus Claudia Sella joins Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk with a sneak peek of what’s on Studio 10!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 18, 2023

Average High: 70º Average Low 48º

Lansing Record High: 89° 1911

Lansing Record Low: 23° 1868

Jackson Record High: 92º 1911

Jackson Record Low: 30º 1973

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.