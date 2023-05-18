More sun before a rainy weekend and what Studio 10 is working on
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sun shines today before a rainy Friday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on when the rain will roll in. Plus Claudia Sella joins Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk with a sneak peek of what’s on Studio 10!
ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 18, 2023
- Average High: 70º Average Low 48º
- Lansing Record High: 89° 1911
- Lansing Record Low: 23° 1868
- Jackson Record High: 92º 1911
- Jackson Record Low: 30º 1973
