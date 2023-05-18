More sun before a rainy weekend and what Studio 10 is working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sun shines today before a rainy Friday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on when the rain will roll in. Plus Claudia Sella joins Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk with a sneak peek of what’s on Studio 10!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 18, 2023

  • Average High: 70º Average Low 48º
  • Lansing Record High: 89° 1911
  • Lansing Record Low: 23° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 92º 1911
  • Jackson Record Low: 30º 1973

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found in a wooded area near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital on May 17, 2023.
Human remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Lansing Police K-9 Jet
Lansing K-9 tracks armed robbery suspect for nearly half mile, 3 guns seized
Bodycam captures Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies revive unresponsive 2-month-old baby

Latest News

Bill concerning discrimination over natural hair moves to Senate
Lansing School district receiving $50K in grants supporting libraries
FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls 688,000 SUVs due to anchor bars that may prevent child seats being installed
Michigan unemployment rate drops in April