Mid-Michigan real estate experts offer tips for struggling homebuyers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Home sales have dropped for the second month in a row, according to the National Association of Realtors.

From March to April, they recorded an almost 3.5% drop in sales. With low inventory and high demand, buyers are growing frustrated. Real estate experts in Mid-Michigan say the search for a new home is more tiring than ever, but there are a few things buyers can do to try and push their offer to the top of the pile.

“Having your financing set up is the number one thing that you can do to position yourself in the most competitive spot available on your offer,” said ShayMak Mortgage Lender Wayne Lacy.

Lacy said anyone looking to buy a home needs to know that financial preparation is key. He recommends keeping monthly expenses as consistent as possible.

“If you get pre-approved with your car payments at this number, and your credit card balance is at this number, you can continue to live your life, but don’t go out and do anything major,” he said. “Don’t buy a new car. If you find yourself in the position of needing to buy a new car, then talk to your loan officer.”

If buyers do find themselves struggling with finances, Rooted Real Estate of Greater Lansing Realtor Maggie Gerich said they may find a friend in their local government.

In addition to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s $10,000 downpayment assistance program, Gerich said both the City of Lansing and the City of East Lansing offer downpayment assistance programs.

When a client first walks through Gerich’s door, she starts by telling them to buckle in, because the state of the housing market now can be emotionally taxing. Once they know what they’re getting into, Gerich said she always encourages them to identify their reason for buying a home, before the search begins.

“What is the ultimate goal? What is important to you about homeownership?” she said. “Is it to build generational wealth? Is it to have a place where your rent isn’t going up every year?”

It took Lansing resident Jalissa Huntley three attempts before her offer was accepted. In the beginning, Huntley said it was easy to get caught up in the excitement of touring different homes, picturing her life taking place in each location she visited. But, she soon realized it’s more difficult than it seems.

“Then once it was like, ‘oh I like this house, let’s make an offer,’ it became real,” she said. “And that’s when it started to get more frustrating.”

Huntley said her best piece of advice for people who want to own a home is to not be afraid.

“I know some people think, I don’t have enough money, or enough experience, or it’s a scary concept,” she said. “But...don’t be afraid to give it a shot.”

