Mid-Michigan bicycle riders unite for 16th annual Ride of Silence

(WCAX)
By Jordyn Burrell
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bicycle riders across Mid-Michigan joined together Wednesday for a ride from Michigan State University to the Capitol.

It was the 16th annual Ride of Silence, an annual event to honor bicyclists who have been injured or killed while riding.

2022: ‘Ride of Silence’ honors those lost in vehicle-bicycle accidents

The event was for riders of all ages and all skill levels. After the ride, the cyclists gathered for a memorial service on the Capitol steps, where legislative lobbyists shared new updates on laws regarding driving safety, like the new hands-free driving law in Michigan that will make it illegal for people to have their phone in their hand or lap while driving.

“The cyclists have rights on the road, that the right of way belongs to everyone, to every person whether a pedestrian, or a cyclist, or a person taking their child out for a walk,” said Patrick Harrington, Greater Lansing Ride of Silence Chair. “It is a public right of way, and we all need to respect each other’s rights to it and to be very careful.”

The Global Ride of Silence is held every third Wednesday of May. Bicyclists across the globe participated, with more than 300 other rides held around the world Wednesday.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Lansing Fire Department investigates possible foul play in Foster Avenue house fires
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet
Human remains were found in a wooded area near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital on May 17, 2023.
Human remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
Christopher Bibbs Jr.
Officials search for incorrectly released Michigan prisoner

Latest News

Michigan State Capitol building
Seniors rally in Lansing for enhanced caregiver support, home care services legislation
Construction begins on fully-accessible playground in Lansing
Construction begins on fully-accessible playground in Lansing
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police believe alcohol was a factor in fatal motorcycle crash