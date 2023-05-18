Mid-Michigan bicycle riders unite for 16th annual Ride of Silence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bicycle riders across Mid-Michigan joined together Wednesday for a ride from Michigan State University to the Capitol.

It was the 16th annual Ride of Silence, an annual event to honor bicyclists who have been injured or killed while riding.

2022: ‘Ride of Silence’ honors those lost in vehicle-bicycle accidents

The event was for riders of all ages and all skill levels. After the ride, the cyclists gathered for a memorial service on the Capitol steps, where legislative lobbyists shared new updates on laws regarding driving safety, like the new hands-free driving law in Michigan that will make it illegal for people to have their phone in their hand or lap while driving.

“The cyclists have rights on the road, that the right of way belongs to everyone, to every person whether a pedestrian, or a cyclist, or a person taking their child out for a walk,” said Patrick Harrington, Greater Lansing Ride of Silence Chair. “It is a public right of way, and we all need to respect each other’s rights to it and to be very careful.”

The Global Ride of Silence is held every third Wednesday of May. Bicyclists across the globe participated, with more than 300 other rides held around the world Wednesday.

