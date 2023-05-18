Michigan State Police seek 2 runaway teens out of Wexford County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are looking for two runaway teens from the Cadillac area.

According to authorities, 16-year-old Dylan Dostert and 15-year-old Bailie Smith, who goes by Zane, left Wexford County at about 1 a.m. Thursday. It is unknown what they were wearing at the time or where they are going.

Police said they are driving a 2012 black Jeep Liberty with the Michigan license plate DZX9209.

Anyone who has seen Dylan Dostert or Bailie Smith, or has information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.

More: Missing in Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.