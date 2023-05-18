Michigan State Police believe alcohol was a factor in fatal motorcycle crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A 27-year-old man from Belding died Wednesday morning after reportedly crashing a motorcycle in Grand Rapids.
According to authorities, the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday near the exit ramp from westbound I-196 to Ottawa Avenue.
Michigan State Police said the driver exited the road and struck a guardrail. They believe alcohol could be a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.
