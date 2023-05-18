Michigan legislators form energy task force in response to recent severe weather

In response to several severe weather events that rattled the state of Michigan earlier this year, state legislators are taking action.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
State legislators announced Thursday they have created a package of reforms. These reforms will support customer protection, promote affordable access to energy and infrastructure dependability.

The severe storms across Michigan earlier this year left hundreds of thousands of households without power for weeks. This led to holding utility companies accountable.

State representative Helena Scott held the press conference at the Capitol to announce details on the Energy Reliability, Resilience and Accountability Task Force.

“Well, what I can say is we all want to see expansion in the grid. As we saw with the power outages, it can’t handle it,” said Scott. “And if we are going to move to more clean, reliable infrastructure, we need to have something that’s going to really be able to handle that.”

The task force will also have a listening tour as part of the ongoing efforts.

