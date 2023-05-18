Lansing School district receiving $50K in grants supporting libraries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District is receiving a total of $50,000 in grants from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.

The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries awarded $1.5 million in library grants to 300 schools from 36 states across the country, and Lansing School District will receive 10 grants to schools of $5,000 each to support libraries at the following schools:

Everett High School

Pattengill

Gardner

Dwight Rich

North

Attwood

Wexford

Gier Park

Cumberland

Forest View

According to the Lansing School District, many school libraries will use the funds to update and diversify their collections.

“This is really exciting news for the Lansing School District,” said Lori Lillmars, Media Coordinator for K-8 Lansing School District Libraries. “This money is a great investment in our Lansing schools and the collection of learning resources available to our students, and is greatly appreciated. Special thanks go to Janis Solomon who wrote the Pattengill grant and Joy Currie for the Everett grant.”

