Lansing Safety Patrol Picnic makes its return after pandemic hiatus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a three years hiatus, the annual Safety Patrol Picnic returned to Hawk Island on Thursday. It brought hundreds of students together with local first responders. This has been a tradition since 1929.

Kids like Ashlynn Zwickle had a chance to see firetrucks, police cars, and motorcycles up close.

“I really want to look into that first responder stuff because maybe I’ll be one when I grow up,” said Zwickle.

All of the kids at the picnic were student safety patrols at their schools and were recognized for all of their hard work. Fire chief Michael Yanz said he looks forward to meeting the students and showing them what he does for work every day.

“A lot of them will tell us stories of how police or fire has helped them or their family at some point in time and it’s a real rewarding experience,” said Yanez.

Students could climb inside vehicles and hold tools that first responders use.

“What could be better than to hang out with a great group of kids,” said Hollern.

Many of the kids look up to first responders like Patrick Hollern.

“We want to be those role models and that positive influence,” said Hollern.

Similar to Zwickle, being a positive influence on others is why she joined the safety patrol.

Generations of elementary students have enjoyed the safety picnic. Organizers said it will be around for many years to come.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.