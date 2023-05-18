Lansing Safety Patrol Picnic makes its return after pandemic hiatus

It’s been a tradition since 1929
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a three years hiatus, the annual Safety Patrol Picnic returned to Hawk Island on Thursday. It brought hundreds of students together with local first responders. This has been a tradition since 1929.

Kids like Ashlynn Zwickle had a chance to see firetrucks, police cars, and motorcycles up close.

“I really want to look into that first responder stuff because maybe I’ll be one when I grow up,” said Zwickle.

All of the kids at the picnic were student safety patrols at their schools and were recognized for all of their hard work. Fire chief Michael Yanz said he looks forward to meeting the students and showing them what he does for work every day.

“A lot of them will tell us stories of how police or fire has helped them or their family at some point in time and it’s a real rewarding experience,” said Yanez.

Students could climb inside vehicles and hold tools that first responders use.

“What could be better than to hang out with a great group of kids,” said Hollern.

Many of the kids look up to first responders like Patrick Hollern.

“We want to be those role models and that positive influence,” said Hollern.

Similar to Zwickle, being a positive influence on others is why she joined the safety patrol.

Generations of elementary students have enjoyed the safety picnic. Organizers said it will be around for many years to come.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found in a wooded area near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital on May 17, 2023.
Human remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Lansing Police K-9 Jet
Lansing K-9 tracks armed robbery suspect for nearly half mile, 3 guns seized
Matthew Carlson comforts his son as he recovers in the Sparrow Pediatric Center. Ingham County...
‘It’s incredible’ - Michigan family reflects on baby’s life-saving CPR rescue

Latest News

Hillsdale motorcyclist dies in traffic crash
Hillsdale motorcyclist dies in traffic crash
Lansing Safety Patrol Picnic makes its return after pandemic hiatus
Lansing Safety Patrol Picnic makes its return after pandemic hiatus
Mid-Michigan real estate experts offer tips for struggling homebuyers
Mid-Michigan real estate experts offer tips for struggling homebuyers