Lansing Mayor vetoes several items in City Council-approved budget
‘There were amendments made that I was not consulted on’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor issued a veto Thursday to several items in the budget that was passed Monday by the Lansing City Council.
According to the Mayor’s Office, the vetoed items included restoring cuts made to the Executive Office budget, which allocates nearly $2 million in operations funding to several departments. Schor had included the allocations in his budget recommendation, but they were reportedly unreserved in the budget passed by the City Council.
Related: ‘Lansing’s time is now’ - Mayor Andy Schor delivers 2023 State of the City address
You can read Schor’s Veto Letter that was filed with the city clerk below:
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.