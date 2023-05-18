Lansing Mayor vetoes several items in City Council-approved budget

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor issued a veto Thursday to several items in the budget that was passed Monday by the Lansing City Council.

According to the Mayor’s Office, the vetoed items included restoring cuts made to the Executive Office budget, which allocates nearly $2 million in operations funding to several departments. Schor had included the allocations in his budget recommendation, but they were reportedly unreserved in the budget passed by the City Council.

You can read Schor’s Veto Letter that was filed with the city clerk below:

“I introduced a responsible, balanced budget early this year. After several months of deliberation and debate, the City Council introduced and passed a substitute version of the budget. There were amendments made that I was not consulted on and I disagree with that cut the Mayor’s Office staff and budget, and I have vetoed those provisions. I support dollars for a warming center in Lansing and am working with Sen. Anthony to secure those dollars from the state. I have every confidence in Sen. Sarah Anthony to get this done. In addition, after reviewing the council-passed budget, it was discovered that just over $1.8 million in funding was left unallocated. I have used my line-item veto power to restore funding into several departments that had operating budget lines cut. There is more work to do, and I look forward to working with City Council going forward to ensure that our employees can effectively serve the residents, visitors, and workers of the City of Lansing.”

