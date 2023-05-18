Lansing Mayor vetoes several items in City Council-approved budget

‘There were amendments made that I was not consulted on’
Lansing City Hall
Lansing City Hall(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor issued a veto Thursday to several items in the budget that was passed Monday by the Lansing City Council.

According to the Mayor’s Office, the vetoed items included restoring cuts made to the Executive Office budget, which allocates nearly $2 million in operations funding to several departments. Schor had included the allocations in his budget recommendation, but they were reportedly unreserved in the budget passed by the City Council.

Related: ‘Lansing’s time is now’ - Mayor Andy Schor delivers 2023 State of the City address

You can read Schor’s Veto Letter that was filed with the city clerk below:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found in a wooded area near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital on May 17, 2023.
Human remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Lansing Police K-9 Jet
Lansing K-9 tracks armed robbery suspect for nearly half mile, 3 guns seized
Matthew Carlson comforts his son as he recovers in the Sparrow Pediatric Center. Ingham County...
‘It’s incredible’ - Michigan family reflects on baby’s life-saving CPR rescue

Latest News

Mid-Michigan Matters: The return of the East Lansing Art Festival
Mid-Michigan Matters: The return of the East Lansing Art Festival
16-year-old Dylan Dostert and 15-year-old Bailie "Zane" Smith
Michigan State Police seek 2 runaway teens out of Wexford County
Studio 10 Worst Dating Stories
Take CATA to this Weekend's East Lansing's Art Festival