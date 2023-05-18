Lansing K-9 tracks armed robbery suspect for nearly half mile, 3 guns seized

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A K-9 with the Lansing Police Department was able to catch an armed robbery suspect over the weekend, which led to the seizure of three guns.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Lansing’s south side on reports of an armed robbery. The suspects had fled on foot, but Officer Pellegrino and K-9 Jet were able to track the suspect’s trail for roughly half a mile to a residence. Upon searching the premises, police said they found the accused inside the home and seized three firearms.

“Thanks to Jet, one violent criminal was taken off the streets and critical evidence was located,” the department wrote on social media.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.