Hundreds gather in Lansing to celebrate addiction recovery, stomp out stigma

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As drug overdose deaths hit a new record in the United States, hundreds of people in recovery gathered at the State Capitol Thursday to celebrate their successes and stomp out stigma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, almost 110,000 people died in 2022 from a drug overdose. That’s about 500 more deaths than the overdose high set in 2021. It also suggests that the years-long trend of increases is leveling off, after a surge during the pandemic.

Here in Mid-Michigan, these deaths have a big impact on those that are left behind.

“I started losing friends at 16 years old, to addiction,” said Lesley Telfor, a Recovery Nursing Supervisor.

Telfor is from Lansing, and has lost more people to overdose than she can count. You could see Telfor wasn’t alone Thursday, as people wrote down the names of those they’ve lost to addiction during a commemoration at the State Capitol.

“Personally, I would say at least 15. A lot,” Telfor said. “A lot of loss.”

Inspired by her loved ones who died, she now works as a recovery nurse supervisor. She said a lot of substance abuse stems from mental illness.

“It’s, you know, been my driving force, to want to try as hard as I can, to help as many people as I can,” said Telfor.

A big piece of Thursday was substance abuse visibility, with flowers helping to share substance abuse experiences. Purple ribbon meaning you’ve lost someone, blue meaning you’re in recovery, and red meaning you’re struggling with recovery.

“So we have over 80 resource tables here, so people can come ask for help, they’re not stigmatized by the disease and can understand the importance, that this is a medical issue,” said Scott Masi, a Co-Founder for Unite to Face Addiction and an organizer from Thursday’s event.

Finding strength in numbers, Masi was joined by state Sen. Joseph Bellino. Both men want people to know that substance abuse, doesn’t define anyone.

“We can do amazing things. I went from crack head to senator. Now it took a few years, but one step at a time, one day at a time.” said sen. Joseph Bellino

“It can affect anyone, your kid, your grandkid, your niece, your nephew,” Telfor said. “Addiction knows no address. It can affect anyone.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, there is help available. You can find a list of resources here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.