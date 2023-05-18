Hillsdale motorcyclist dies in traffic crash

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred Wednesday night.

Police responded to Card Road near Carpenter on May 17 at around 7:20 p.m. for a serious traffic crash.

According to authorities, a 16-year-old Hillsdale person driving an SUV turned in front of an oncoming motorcyclist and struck the motorcycle driven by a 31-year-old from Hillsdale.

The motorcyclist was transported to Hillsdale Hospital and later died from their injuries.

The two people in the SUV were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said no further information will be released at this time.

