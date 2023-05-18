First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will start off dry, but it will not stay that way. A storm system passing through the Northern Great Lakes will bring a cold front our way today. Along the cold front will be scattered showers and possibly a stray thunderstorm. The most likely time for rain today will be this afternoon into the early evening hours. High temperatures today should top out near 70º and lows tonight drop back to the mid 40s.

The weekend will start off cool Saturday with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We should end up with partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday across Mid-Michigan. The one problem in the Saturday forecast is an upper level area of low pressure roaming across Northern Michigan Saturday that may touch off a few rain showers to our north. If the low drops a little farther south than expected we could see a stray shower or two pop-up. Sunday we are back to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Next week looks dry with partly to mostly sunny skies each day. A big warm-up is expected next week, too. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Monday followed by high temperatures in the 80s for the remainder of the week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 19, 2023

Average High: 71º Average Low 49º

Lansing Record High: 91° 1911

Lansing Record Low: 26° 1868

Jackson Record High: 95º 1911

Jackson Record Low: 28º 2002

