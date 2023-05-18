Explore the East Lansing Art Festival with CATA

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 60th Annual East Lansing Art Festival (ELAF) will be held over the weekend of May 20-21, bringing more than 150 artists and thousands of visitors to downtown East Lansing. Festival hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

Artists’ booths will be set up on M.A.C. Avenue between Grand River and Albert avenues and on Albert Avenue from M.A.C. Avenue to Bailey Street. The festival will also include live music and performances at Ann Street Plaza; artist demonstrations at Fountain Square; a food court in the Bailey Street parking lot; and outdoor seating and games at the Albert EL Fresco pedestrian space. View the Festival Site Plan (PDF) for a map showing important points of interest including parking and restrooms.

Visitors to the ELAF will find a wide variety of artistic mediums on display from artists across the country as well as in the emerging artist category. The ELAF maintains high standards of quality in fine art and fine crafts. Artists who work in 2D and 3D mixed media, functional and nonfunctional ceramics, digital art, drawing, functional and nonfunctional fiber, glass, precious and nonprecious jewelry, painting, prints, photography, sculpture, wood and metals will have their work on display and available to purchase. To view a complete list of the artists who will be showcasing their work at the ELAF, visit https://www.elartfest.com/artists.

Music, Performances and Demonstrations

The Jackson® Main Stage will feature live music and performances at Ann Street Plaza throughout the weekend. On both days the Michigan State University (MSU) Department of Theatre will perform “What If Wilhelmina.” On Saturday, performances include:

• The East Lansing High School Jazz Band

• The Greater Lansing Ballet Company

• Migiziikwe Eagle Spirit Dancer

• Tamarie T. & Thee Elektra Kumpany

On Sunday performances include:

• Eugene Clark

• Risky Music Group

• Flames n’ Dames

• Grace Theisen

ELAF organizers are working with 7C Lingo to provide ASL interpretation at the Jackson® Main Stage throughout the weekend. Additionally, WKAR will be on site to emcee part of the weekend and provide swag to festivalgoers.

The Artist Demonstration Area will be located across the street in Fountain Square. Demonstrations will include indigenous basket weaving, photography, ceramics, multimedia and painting. A schedule and more information about all performances and artist demonstrations can be viewed at https://www.elartfest.com/schedules.

The ELAF also publishes a poetry journal to support the written word as creative expression with a limited number of copies available for purchase at the festival. Other festival merchandise for sale includes t-shirts, mugs, stickers, cards and posters.

Festival Food

In addition to the variety of restaurants in downtown East Lansing, ELAF visitors will be able to enjoy a meal or snacks from food vendors at the Bailey Street Parking Lot. Food vendors at ELAF will include Fire & Rice; The Smoke ‘N Pig BBQ; Melting Moments; Tantay: Peruvian Cuisine; Frick’n Good Cookies; Melted Cheese Grill; and Taquaria Monarca. Visit https://www.elartfest.com/food for more information.

Parking and Getting Around

All downtown East Lansing parking structures will be open during the ELAF, with the exception of the Bailey Street Parking Lot, where the food court will be set up. For a live look at how many spaces are available in each downtown parking structure or lot, visit https://cityofeastlansing.com/2186/Live-Parking-Availability. Parking is also available in the MSU commuter lots with service to the festival provided by CATA.

CATA is providing shuttle service for the East Lansing Art Festival on May 20-21. Buses run approximately every 10-15 minutes between MSU Lot 89 on Farm Lane and stops on Grand River Avenue for 50-cent round-trip fare.

Return trip vouchers will be given to riders upon boarding for the return trip. Return trip vouchers may be used as transfer tickets on any other route in the system.

Shuttle service operating hours:

Saturday, May 20: 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 21: 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Visit cata.org for additional details.

