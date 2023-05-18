Eaton County Road Commission crews plans sealcoating areas

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Road Commission (ECRC) crews will be out Sealcoating in some areas within the county.

ECRC announced Thursday on Facebook crews will be Sealcoating parts of Eaton County roads beginning May 22.

Crews will start with Nashville Highway and Mason Road Monday.

“Please drive safely and follow all traffic signs,” said ECRC.

