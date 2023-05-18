Eaton County 911 introduces new facility dog

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County 911 introduced its newest—and possibly the cutest—employee Wednesday.

Hutch, a 9.5-month-old Goldendoodle, works as Eaton County 911′s new facility dog.

He was provided by Canines for Change—a non-profit organization in Grand Ledge that provides highly trained service and facility dogs that help children and adults.

He has been training since he was just eight weeks old.

Hutch is now working full-time with his K9 handler, Supervisor Jes Nunham.

