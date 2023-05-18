Daggett man sentenced to prison after receiving drug-stuffed teddy bear through mail

The red bear detectives found containing drugs in a package addressed to Strauss.
The red bear detectives found containing drugs in a package addressed to Strauss.(Menominee County Prosecutor)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 34-year-old Daggett man has been sentenced to prison for possession of methamphetamine and other drugs he received through the mail.

William “Billy” Strauss was sentenced to serve a minimum of 4 and a maximum of 15 years in prison Tuesday, Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg shared in a Thursday press release.

Charges against Strauss were filed in Menominee County District Court in June 2022, after UPSET detectives learned that Strauss was receiving fentanyl pills and methamphetamine through the U.S. Mail at his residence in Daggett. According to the prosecutor’s office, the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office (USPIO) in Green Bay intercepted a package on June 13, 2022.

The USPIO obtained a federal warrant to open the package. Inside, was a red teddy bear containing three grams of crystal methamphetamine and 10 blue oxycodone pills.

Detectives found crystal meth and oxycodone pills inside.
Detectives found crystal meth and oxycodone pills inside.(Menominee County Prosecutor)

Investigators allowed the package to be delivered and obtained a second search warrant for Strauss’s home. There, they found the package had been opened and left on the kitchen counter. Detectives found Strauss hiding in his basement. He admitted to receiving previous packages in the mail from Arizona, saying those packages usually contained Percocet pills and meth.

Strauss was charged with 1 count of controlled substance- possession/manufacturing, to which he pled guilty, and one count of controlled substance-delivery/manufacture (schedule 1, 2, and 3), which was dismissed via nolle prosequi.

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has a Task Force Officer program, which embeds local police officers with postal inspectors to enhance investigations by providing access to local law enforcement networks,” Rogg said. “Postal inspectors across the country work to protect public by leading the effort to eliminate drugs and contraband in the U.S. Mail. This goal was achieved here by prohibiting Mr. Strauss’ illegal drugs in his mail from reaching the streets of Menominee.”

Rogg said he is proud of the work done by UPSET, in conjunction with the U.S. Postal Service.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found in a wooded area near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital on May 17, 2023.
Human remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Lansing Police K-9 Jet
Lansing K-9 tracks armed robbery suspect for nearly half mile, 3 guns seized
Bodycam captures Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies revive unresponsive 2-month-old baby

Latest News

Bill concerning discrimination over natural hair moves to Senate
More sun before a rainy weekend and what Studio 10 is working on
Lansing School district receiving $50K in grants supporting libraries
FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls 688,000 SUVs due to anchor bars that may prevent child seats being installed
Michigan unemployment rate drops in April