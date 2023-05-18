Construction begins on fully-accessible playground in Lansing

The project had seen several delays due to the pandemic and permit issues, but construction has officially started.
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new and exciting playground is in the works for Lansing.

Construction is underway for Play Michigan!, a fully-accessible playground for children. The project had seen several delays due to the pandemic and permit issues, but construction has officially started.

The park is being built in Downtown Lansing, on the Grand River, near Saginaw Street and Grand Avenue.

The City of Lansing and the Community Foundation are behind the project, which aims to meet the needs of children with physical, sensory and other disabilities.

You can see renders of the park design here.

Construction for Play Michigan! is expected to take several months, with the playground slated to open in September 2023.

