Construction begins on fully-accessible playground in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new and exciting playground is in the works for Lansing.

Construction is underway for Play Michigan!, a fully-accessible playground for children. The project had seen several delays due to the pandemic and permit issues, but construction has officially started.

Background: ‘Truly inclusive’ -- A new park for all is coming to Lansing

The park is being built in Downtown Lansing, on the Grand River, near Saginaw Street and Grand Avenue.

The City of Lansing and the Community Foundation are behind the project, which aims to meet the needs of children with physical, sensory and other disabilities.

You can see renders of the park design here.

Construction for Play Michigan! is expected to take several months, with the playground slated to open in September 2023.

More: Community news

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.