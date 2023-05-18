Bills introduced to prevent conversion ‘therapy’ for minors in Michigan

(Pexels.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Legislation was introduced Thursday that would prevent state-licensed providers from engaging in conversion “therapy” with minors.

SB 348, SB 349, HB 4616, and HB 4617 introduced by Sen. Mallory McMorrow, Rep. Jason Hoskins, and Rep. Felicia Brabec would ban the practice of attempting to change a person’s LGBTQ+ identity.

Gov. Whitmer issued an Executive Directive in 2021 protecting minors from conversion therapy saying “diversity is a source of strength for the State of Michigan. LGBTQ+ youth are cherished community members who make important contributions to this state and are deserving of a safe place to reach their full potential. The State of Michigan has a compelling interest in the protection of their health, safety, and welfare.”

The Trevor Project reports 15% of Michigan’s LGBTQ+ youth report being threatened with or subjected to conversion therapy.

