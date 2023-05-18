Bath Township works to build new museum 96 years after the Bath School disaster

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Bath community is working to build a new museum honoring the lives lost during the Bath School disaster nearly 100 years ago.

On May 18, 1927, Bath Charter Township became home to the deadliest school massacre the United States has ever seen.

Thursday marks the 96th anniversary of the Bath Consolidated School explosion. Dozens were killed, and more were injured after a dynamite shook a wing of the school.

Through a series of violent attacks, Andrew Kehoe killed 38 elementary schoolchildren, six adults and injured nearly 60 others. Kehoe was a school board treasurer who had wired explosives through the Bath Consolidated School Building. The building had only been built five years earlier to consolidate the scattered one-room schools in the surrounding farmland into one school.

The new building raised property taxes, something Kehoe had fought against. Kehoe was facing foreclosure on his farm, and his wife became chronically ill with tuberculosis.

Kehoe spent months placing explosives under the flooring of the school.

Before the morning of May 18, Kehoe killed his wife and burned their house and the farm building.

The explosives at the school were detonated by an alarm clock on the last day of school that year. Kehoe then pulled up to the school in his vehicle, which he detonated, killing himself and four others.

The site where the school once stood is now the James Couzens Memorial Park. The cupola of the original school is displayed.

A museum of the massacre currently sits in the middle school’s auditorium lobby.

The Bath School Museum Committee wants to build a separate building to house more artifacts and tell a bigger story about the school.

They’re working with the school district and the township Board of Trustees to put the school in the spot of the current maintenance building at the southeast corner of James Couzens Memorial Park.

The hope is to have the museum opened on the 100th anniversary of the attacks, on March 18th, 2027.

“Most of the people that are in Bath have family or friends that were in the explosion,” said Susan Hagerman, a member of the Bath School Museum Committee. “So there’s a lot of intermingled interest there, and it’s important to have that out there. We don’t want the 44 people that were killed to be forgotten. Especially, you know the children. It’s important, especially to the families that not be forgotten.”

Hagerman said the committee received a grant from the Bath Township Board of Trustees to restore the original Cupola, a project that the committee estimates will cost $2,000.

The Bath community will hold a candlelight vigil on May 18 at 7 p.m. to honor the victims at James Couzens Memorial Park.

